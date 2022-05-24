At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Woman Trying To Grab Quick Fast Food Breakfast Gets Gold Chain Snatched Instead

CHARGED: Koi Thomas of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A woman who went to a fast food restaurant hoping to grab a quick breakfast on the go before work — had her gold chain around her neck snatched instead.

Officers were dispatched to Nisky Shopping Center in Charlotte Amalie West in reference to a robbery at 10:27 a.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers arrived and spoke with the victim who stated that she came out of Subway Restaurant located in Nisky Shopping Center, when a Black male asked her for her money, according to the VIPD.

“The victim further stated that she told the male individual she does not any have money, and the suspect snatched her Gucci gold chain from her neck valued at $1,500,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.  

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at about 6:00 p.m., the Criminal Investigation Bureau reviewed surveillance from Subway which showed a positive ID of Koi Thomas who was known by several Virgin Islands Police Officers, according to Dratte.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to a tip that the suspect for a robbery was standing around Fort Mylner area of the coconut man. 

Koi Thomas was apprehended by VIPD Officers and placed under arrest for third-degree robbery, police said.

Bail for Thomas was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing. 

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.   

Any information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Chief Office or you can contact Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

