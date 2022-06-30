Coast Guard Searches For Missing Man Just Off ‘La Poza del Obispo’ Beach in Arecibo

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard air and surface units continue search efforts Wednesday for a 23-year-old man in the waters just off “La Poza del Obispo” in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Missing is Harold Carrion Butter, from Arecibo, who was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday standing on the rocks just off the water. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants with white stripes.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday from a 911 Emergency operator, who initially reported the incident to the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter launched from Air Station Borinquen, while a Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium also responded to the scene. Watchstanders also transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast advising boaters and mariners in the vicinity to be on the lookout.

Most of the beaches are at high risk of rip currents, the National Weather Service warned today

Responders from the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau, the Arecibo Municipal Office of Emergency Management, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action are also actively searching on land and in the water with dive teams and surface units.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter form Air Station Borinquen

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos – (154-foot fast response cutter)

45-foot Response Boat Medium from Station San Juan

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.