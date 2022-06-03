Categories
At VIFreep Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Help Police Find Pedro Zapata Wanted For 2×4 Assault

Help Police Find Pedro Zapata Wanted For 2x4 Assault
WANTED BY THE VIPD: Pedro Zapata of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE Police need your help to find a man on St. Thomas wanted for a vicious 2×4 assault on another man, authorities said.

Pedro Zapata, 59, of Charlotte Amalie is wanted in connection with an assault which occurred on May 9th, 2022 in the Fort Christian parking lot, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“No additional information was provided in regards to this suspect,” the VIPD said on Facebook today.

If you see Zapata, please call 911 and Detective S. Donastorg in the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9808 extension 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersvi.org 

This Virgin Islands Free Press news article was updated on June 4.

Man Wanted In 2×4 Assault Arrested By CIB: VIPD

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.