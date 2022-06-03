Help Police Find Pedro Zapata Wanted For 2×4 Assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a man on St. Thomas wanted for a vicious 2×4 assault on another man, authorities said.

Pedro Zapata, 59, of Charlotte Amalie is wanted in connection with an assault which occurred on May 9th, 2022 in the Fort Christian parking lot, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“No additional information was provided in regards to this suspect,” the VIPD said on Facebook today.

If you see Zapata, please call 911 and Detective S. Donastorg in the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9808 extension 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersvi.org

This Virgin Islands Free Press news article was updated on June 4.