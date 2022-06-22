Human Services Offices Closed Half Day for Staff Training On Friday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez said that all DHS offices will be closed on Friday, 24 June 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. for a mandatory ESF6 Mass Care Disaster and Emergencies Training. All residential facilities and 24/7 emergency services will maintain normal operations.

For more information, please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usvidhs) at US Virgin Islands Department of Human Services.

The Department of Human Services (VIDHS) exists to provide social services to members in our community with diverse needs. In times of national uncertainty and hardship we act as a safety-net and exist to inspire hope and empower change through non-judgmental, quality delivery of needed services and resources.

Please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi for more information.

For more information on COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, please visit the USVI Department of Health’s

website, www.doh.vi.gov/coronavirus or text COVID19USVI to 888777. #COVID19USVI

The Bryan-Roach Administration is investing in the Territory’s people, infrastructure, and future through

transparency, stabilizing the economy, restoring trust in the government and ensuring that recovery projects are

completed as quickly as possible. Visit transparency.vi.gov.