Man Wanted For Destruction Of Property Recaptured By Police: VIPD

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man wanted on a domestic violence charge is back in official custody after briefly escaping, authorities said.

Akil Simmonds was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday in Estate Glynn and charged with destructions of property-domestic violence, disturbance by threats and escape from custody, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

No bail was set as per the domestic violence statute. Simmonds was remanded to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

VIPD mugshot of Akil Simmonds

St. Croix Deputy Chief Uston Cornelius thanked the community for providing information, the patrol officers and the Special Operations Bureau Team “who pounded the pavement for the last 24 hours until Simmonds was apprehended.”