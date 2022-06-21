NEED HEALTH INSURANCE?

LEARN MORE BY JOINING THE FREE ZOOM WEBINAR WEDNESDAY AT 1PM WEDNESDAY JUNE 22

REGISTER NOW: vipca.org/insurance

In February 2022, health insurance coverage was extended to shore-based active members of Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA). This health insurance program is underwritten by CIGNA and managed by the insurance specialist at Gowrie Group. To access this insurance plan you can join VIPCA with a “Personal Membership” if you work for a Virgin Islands based-business that serves or services marine clients, if you are a marine supplier, a vessel owner, or a vessel manager with affiliation with VIPCA.