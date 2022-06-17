Parts of Puerto Rico and USVI To See Heat Indexes As High As 111

MIAMI — It’s been quiet in the Atlantic basin. How much longer that will last is unclear, but several forecasters don’t expect it to last much longer. Think end of June, first part of July. Maybe.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 93L over Nicaragua and Honduras and three tropical waves, according to the latest advisory Thursday. Two of the tropical waves are located in the Caribbean.

The start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season arrived with Potential Tropical Cyclone One crossing over Florida — dumping more than 15 inches of rain in some locations — before strengthening into Tropical Storm Alex in the Atlantic.

Since then, nothing, although the National Hurricane Center has been keeping an eye on tropical waves as they meander in the Caribbean and Atlantic and an area of low pressure dubbed Invest 93L currently moving along the coast of Nicaragua.

Residents of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will be miserable this weekend with hot, dry conditions prevailing, exacerbated by Saharan dust overhead.

Heat indices from 107 to 111 degrees are expected for north central Puerto Rico, San Juan and vicinity, the National Weather Service said. Heat indices of 102 to 107 degrees are also expected for many of the urban, coastal and island communities nearby.