Police Arrest Man For Shooting Outside Altona Nightclub Monday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police have arrested a suspect after a non-fatal shooting occurred during a fight outside a nightclub in Altona, St. Thomas on Memorial Day, authorities said.

Roy Meade, 56, of Tamarind Gade, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, brandishing, exhibiting or using deadly weapons, illegal discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A CIB investigation revealed that Meade shot an unidentified “male” outside Mi Bloque VI in Altona on Monday May 30, according to the VIPD.

Bail for Meade was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

CIB Supervisor, Sgt. Dwight Griffith applauded the CIB detectives for their “aggressive investigative skills, and the community for providing the necessary tips in the apprehension of the suspect.”

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone having information regarding this incident, please contact 911 or Detective Y. LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 ext. 5577. You may also earn cash rewards by submitting information pertinent to any crime via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1 (800) 222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or P3Tips.com.