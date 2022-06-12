Police Mum On Male Body Found Near C’sted Parking Lot

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police have launched a death investigation following the discovery of an unidentified body near the Christiansted parking lot on Thursday morning.

VIPD Communication Director Glen Dratte would only confirm this morning that an active investigation was underway.

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) never released any official information on the body’s discovery up until today’s date.

Dratte allowed that an autopsy was being performed on the body to discover the nature of the death and the identity of the deceased.

Private citizen Jelani Ritter first broke the news of the “male body’s” discovery at 6:44 a.m. Thursday on Facebook.

“As Per Fax! Partially decomposed male corpse found in the vicinity west of the Gov’t Parking lot in C’sted,” Ritter stated. “If you have a missing family member; or friend you may have not seen for sometime contact law enforcement.”

Meanwhile, people on social media expressed shock and dismay over yet another unidentified body being discovered on St. Croix.

“WAIT WHAT !!!!!!!! What in the world is going on. My condolences to the family,” Patricia Daniel Bradshaw said.

Strand Street entrance to the Christiansted parking lot on St. Croix.

“What in Geezeus. I just read. A place that is well lit. No one seen anything. How though?” Tiwana Williams said.

“Gal they just drop dey body dey so so. Sad,” Henrieta Griffin replied to Tiwana Williams.

Sounding a lil off to me. Let see what our forensic team and investigator comes up with,” Tiwana Williams replied to Henrieta Griffin.

“This is happening too often now. If a dead animal can light up an area, a human body in the outdoors is ten times that. Lord help us!” Colleen Mae Williams said.

“But wait government parking lot how so much cars does be in there?” Cecily Lawrence asked.

“Government parking lot? Hopefully the cameras are working,” BriBri Figueroa said.