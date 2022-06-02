Woman Arrested For Forging Brother’s Signature To Sell Property: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix woman who owned an industrial-zoned property jointly with her sibling was arrested for selling it without his permission, authorities said.

Marjorie Harry, 49, was arrested and charged with forgery, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny and filing or recording forged instruments, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation on September 2, 2021 involving forgery based on a complaint, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that sometime in March of 2021, Marjorie Harry forged her brother’s signature on a Warranty Deed and sold his property located at #90 Estate Castle Coakley, to a male individual who works for DVD Construction, Inc. for $125.000.00, without his knowledge,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

On June 1, 2022, at around 3:06p.m., detectives from the Virgin Islands Police Department Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) executed an Arrest Warrant and placed Harry under arrest at her residence, without incident, according to Dratte.

Harry was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Police Operation Building in Frederiksted, where she was processed and booked. The bail was set at $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6:24p.m., The Honorable Judge Harold Willocks granted Marjorie Harry 10% of the $20,000.00, in lieu of bail.

Bail was posted in the amount of $2,000.00 and she was released pending an Advice of Rights Hearing scheduled, for June 3, 2022, at the Virgin Islands Superior Court.

DVD Construction is tasked with renovating the VITRAN bus shelters on St. Croix.