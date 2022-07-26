Help Police Find St. Croix Woman Wanted For Waterfront Assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to locate a woman wanted for an assault on the St. Thomas waterfront about two months ago.

Lydiancye Rivera, 19, of Estate is wanted in connection to a third-degree assault incident that occurred in the area of Veterans Drive on May 1.

WANTED BY THE VIPD: Lydiancye Rivera of St. Croix

Rivera is an Hispanic female who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. She is a native of St. Croix.

If see Ms. Rivera, please call 911 along with Detective Brian Bedminster or Detective Y. LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5573.