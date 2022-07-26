NHC Continues To Monitor 3 Tropical Waves, No Threats Expected Now

SAN JUAN — During hurricane season, the words every Virgin Islander loves to hear are: “Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.”

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin: two in the Caribbean and one in the Atlantic, according to the latest advisory.

Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. today:

What’s out there and where are they?

There are three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

  • The first tropical wave is located west of the Florida/Georgia coast and is moving west across the Atlantic.
  • The second tropical wave is located in the Caribbean and is moving to the west.
  • The third tropical wave is passing from the northwest Bahamas into the northwest corner of the Caribbean Sea. It’s moving to the west.
  • The fourth tropical wave is located in the north-central and central sections of the Gulf of Mexico, also moving west.
