NHC Continues To Monitor 3 Tropical Waves, No Threats Expected Now

SAN JUAN — During hurricane season, the words every Virgin Islander loves to hear are: “Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.”
The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin: two in the Caribbean and one in the Atlantic, according to the latest advisory.
Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. today:
What’s out there and where are they?
There are three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
- The first tropical wave is located west of the Florida/Georgia coast and is moving west across the Atlantic.
- The second tropical wave is located in the Caribbean and is moving to the west.
- The third tropical wave is passing from the northwest Bahamas into the northwest corner of the Caribbean Sea. It’s moving to the west.
- The fourth tropical wave is located in the north-central and central sections of the Gulf of Mexico, also moving west.