NHC Continues To Monitor 3 Tropical Waves, No Threats Expected Now

SAN JUAN — During hurricane season, the words every Virgin Islander loves to hear are: “Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.”

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin: two in the Caribbean and one in the Atlantic, according to the latest advisory.

Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. today:

File this under "Things We Like To See" 😃



But, a quiet Tropical Weather Outlook is no reason to let our guard down. The climatological peak of hurricane season runs from mid-August through mid-October#FLwx pic.twitter.com/5jrmK55v8U — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) July 24, 2022

What’s out there and where are they?

There are three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.