Man Who Strangled Woman For Refusing To Let Him Use The Bathroom At 4:20 a.m. Wanted By The VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help to find a man who allegedly strangled a woman who refused to let him come insider her house to use her bathroom, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center notified officers of a second-degree burglary at Joseph James Terrace in Estate Diamond early this morning, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim stated that her former acquaintance Jahfie Walcott came to her residence which she shares with her adopted father, at 4:20 a.m. today asking to use the bathroom. according to the VIPD.

“She stated that she refused to open the door and at which time Mr. Walcott broke three louvers of the living room window and entered the home through the window,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

WANTED BY THE VIPD: Jahfie Walcott, 22, on St. Croix.

“She further stated as she tried to exit the home through the front door, Mr. Walcott pulled her back and began strangling her while telling her that all he wanted to do was to use the bathroom.” according to Dratte. “The victim stated she was unable to breathe but mange to tell Mr. Walcott that the neighbors will call the police and that prompted him to let her go.”

The victim continued to say that he went to the bathroom, and she ran out of the house and hid in a neighbor’s apartment, police said.

“She stated that when Mr. Walcott could not find her in the home, he drove around the neighborhood to continue looking for her then left,” the police spokesman said.

Police said the suspect has a dark complexion, long black dreadlocks, facial hair and a medium build. Walcott is known to drive a gold-colored Ford Explorer with tinted windows.

He is wanted for second-degree assault and second-degree burglary-domestic violence, according to police.

CIB is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr. Jahfie Walcott to call the CIB Tip Line at 340 778 4950, 340 712 6092, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.