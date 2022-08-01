Help Police Find

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are asking for your help to find a St. Croix man wanted for burglary.

Vernon Sackey Jr., 23, is being sought by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Sackey is a black man with a medium-sized Afro and a dark complexion. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds,

WANTED BY THE VIPD: Vernon Sackey, Jr., 23, on St. Croix.

The suspect is known to frequent the Basin Triangle, Ruby Rouse housing community, Watergut and Richmond areas of St. Croix.

Vernon Sackey is also known by the nickname of “Pappy.”

If you know the whereabouts of Sackey, please call 911, or contact the CIB

Detective Ellery Quailey at 340-712-6042 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.