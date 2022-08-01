Man Who Backhanded Woman To The Face Surrenders To Police

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man wanted on a domestic violence charge surrendered to police without incident this weekend.

Tremoii Mills. 22, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Saturday and charged with simple assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Mills admitted to striking a former acquaintance with an open back hand once to the face causing injury,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

VIPD mugshot of Tremoi Mills, 22, on St. Thomas.

Mills was not granted bail as per order of the court pending his advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today, according to Dratte.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit/Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 Ext. 5536