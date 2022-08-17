Repeat Offender Wanted By VIPD For Burglary In St. John

CRUZ BAY — Police need your help to find a man wanted for a burglary in St. John.

Jamari Gumbs, 18, is wanted for questioning by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Gumbs is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you see the suspect Gumbs, you are asked to call 911 and Detective S. Donastorg of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) at (340) 774-2211

extension 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersvi.org or www.p3tip.com.