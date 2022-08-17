Help Police Find Mwanga Audain Wanted For Reckless Endangerment

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find a St. Croix man wanted for reckless endangerment.

Mwanga “Wanga” Audain, 40, is wanted for questioning by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Audain is a black male with hazel eyes, black hair, a brown complexion and a medium build. He stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the St. Croix Mutual Homes and Grove Place areas of St. Croix.

If you see Mwanga Audain you are asked to call 911 or Detective Rashid Iles at (340) 712-3038. If you know Audain’s whereabouts you can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.