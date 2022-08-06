Tropical Wave Coming Off Africa Has A 30% Chance of Becoming A Tropical Storm: NHC

MIAMI — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season may have started slow — there have only been three named storms so far — but forecasters warned activity is still expected to be above normal.

The National Hurricane Center currently is watching three tropical waves, including one in the Caribbean. Another tropical wave is expected to move off Africa’s coast later today.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an updated forecast for the season Thursday, revising its prediction slightly downward, with six to 10 hurricanes expected.

An average Atlantic season spawns seven hurricanes and peaks in August, September and October.

Overall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 14 to 20 named storms will develop in the Atlantic basin, which includes storms in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea. In May, the organization predicted 21 named storms.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight and early Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system, according to the NHC.

The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph as it pushes forward.

The wave is forecast to pass the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week.

Forecasters give the system a zero percent chance of forming into severe weather within the next 48 hours.

And the chance of forming into severe weather in the next five days is put at 30 percent.