Woman Who Stole 3 Checks And Cashed 2 of Them Arrested

CRUZ BAY — A St. John woman who allegedly stole three checks and cashed two of them for $2,000 was charged with multiple crimes, authorities said.

Daliqua Moses, 24, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses and forgery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) initiated an investigation into a reported Grand Larceny. The complainant reported that three checks were stolen from his check book which was located at his place of employment. Investigation revealed that Moses stole the checks; endorsed, forged, and cashed two checks totaling two thousand dollars., according to the VIPD.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 1:25 p.m., the Merchants Commercial Bank notified the police when it was identified that Moses was present and attempting to cash a third check in the amount of three thousand dollars, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Moses was apprehended at the bank by patrol officers and turned over to the ECU Detectives, according to Dratte. Moses was then placed under arrest, processed, and charged with Grand Larceny, Obtaining Money by False Pretense and Forgery.

Bail for Moses was set at $20,000.; Unable to post bail she was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.