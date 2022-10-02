Police Investigating Shooting At Paradise Mills That Left Deshawn Huggins Dead

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at Paradise Mills late Friday night.

Deshawn Huggins, 31, was positively identified by family members as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

At least four shots rang out just before 9:59 p.m. Friday as concerned citizens called the 911

Emergency Call Center to report a gunshot victim at Paradise Mills.

Police were dispatched to the crime scene near Building 1 of Paradise Mills and several

citizens led them to the gunshot victim.

Officers observed a black male wearing dark clothing and a dark stocking cap on his head, lying face down in the grass, according to the VIPD.

Emergency Medical Technicians were present and administered life saving services and transported the victim to Juan F. Luis Hospital where he was pronounced dead by an Emergency Room physician. Huggins sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Huggins’ death is the 21st homicide on St. Croix in 2022. The U.S. Virgin Islands has had a total of 28 homicides this year.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 778-2211.