CHARLOTTE AMALIE — After a boating accident off of St. John, mariners are asked to keep a sharp eye out for a person in the water (PIW).

St. Thomas Rescue said on Facebook that the incident occurred near Lovango Cay, Leinster Bay, Hawksnest, Mary’s Point.

If you see any persons or objects in the water, please call (787) 289-2041 or 911.

Water rescue resources, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, are deploying to the area.