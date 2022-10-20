Body Found Floating In Water At Magens Bay Beach Identified By Police As Injury Attorney

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas resident who died Sunday after rescue personnel pulled him from the water at Magens Bay beach has been identified as Ryan W. Greene, police and social media said.

Emergency workers found the 50-year-old man’s body floating face down in water just after 5:44 p.m. and discovered he had no vital signs after bringing him to shore, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Possible drowning victim Attorney Ryan W. Greene, 50, of Norre Gade in Charlotte Amalie.

The cause of death as not been determined pending an autopsy, according to the VIPD.

Law Enforcement, St. Thomas Rescue and Medical Personnel traveled to the scene and discovered an unresponsive Greene.

On Monday, next of kin identified the victim Charlotte Amalie personal injury attorney Greene.

A receptionist in Greene’s office confirmed for the V.I. Free Press today that he died Sunday.