Help Police Find Missing Minor Jahsiah Victor On St. Croix

KINGSHILL — Police need your help to find a minor who has been missing on St. Croix for two days.

Jahsiah Victor, 15, was last seen in Estate Upper Love on Thursday afternoon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Victor is a Black male who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion.

Jahsiah Victor is known to frequent Lorraine Village Apartments in Estate Grove Place on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Jahsiah, you are asked to please contact the VIPD Juvenile Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6029 or 911.