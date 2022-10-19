LEARN HOW TO DRIVE! Driver Who Nearly Hit Marked Police Car Arrested On Illegal Ammunition Charge Sunday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A motorist who nearly drove into a marked police vehicle in the early hours Sunday was arrested on an illegal ammunition charge, authorities said.

K’Mahri Kishawn Hughes, 18, of Charlotte Amalie, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with possession of illegal ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of K’Mahri K. Hughes, 18, of St. Thomas.

Officers were patrolling the area of Gasverks Gade near the GERS Building about 1:45 a.m. Sunday when they observed that the driver operating a blue Honda Fit almost collided into a marked police vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“A traffic stop was initiated and upon approaching the vehicle, officers smelled what appeared to be the odor of marijuana emanating from inside of the vehicle,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The driver and his two minor occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle while officers search the vehicle which resulted in recovered ammunition.”

Hughes was then taken into custody and transported to the Richard Callwood Command where he was booked and processed.

Bail for Hughes was set at$50,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections.

The two minors who were present during this incident were placed in protective custody and released into the custody of their parents pending their advice-of-rights hearing.