‘Operation Overwatch’ Nets 1 Arrest On Illegal Gun and Ammunition Charges: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A vehicle stopped for heavily tinted windows in St. Thomas led to the arrest of one man on illegal gun and ammunition charges.

De’Shawn D. Williams, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of De’Shawn D. Williams, 26, on St. Thomas.

During traffic enforcement on Nisky Center Road about 12:20 a.m. Monday, officers observed the front windshield of a Toyota Corolla was heavily tinted, according to the VIPD.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and immediately detected what appeared to be the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police said.

The operator of the vehicle identified himself as De’Shawn D. Williams, a 26-year-old male, according to VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte.

“During the traffic stop a search was conducted of Mr. Williams’ vehicle and officers recovered an unlicensed firearm with an obliterated serial number under the driver’s seat,” Dratte said.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Richard Callwood Command where he was booked, processed.

Bail for Williams was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

“The VIPD Special Operation Bureau started a new operation on Friday, October 14, 2022, “Operation Overwatch,” which is taking more guns off the street to include two firearms that were recovered over the weekend,” St. Thomas District Chief Steven Phillips said. “VIPD is the lead along with other Law Enforcement Agencies.”