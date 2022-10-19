‘Life-Threatening Rip Currents’ Projected For St. Thomas, Culebra and Puerto Rico Today

SAN JUAN — The risk for life-threatening rip currents has elevated to moderate for northern Puerto Rico, Culebra, and St. Thomas, the National Weather Service said this morning.

Elsewhere, stay alert for localized life-threatening rip currents near jetties, reefs, and piers, according to the San Juan-based NWS.

El riesgo de corrientes marinas amenazantes a la vida se ha elevado a moderado para el norte de Puerto Rico, Culebra y San Thomas.

En otros lugares, manténgase alerta a las corrientes marinas localizadas amenazantes a la vida cerca de los embarcadero.