President Biden, First Family and Air Force One Say Sayonara To St. Croix!

FREDERIKSTED — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden bid farewell to St. Croix at Rohlsen Airport on Monday, concluding a year-end vacation that began Tuesday night with the arrival of Air Force One.

The first couple, accompanied by granddaughter Natalie Biden and grandson Hunter Biden, spent private time in a home on St. Croix’s East End, with the president taking in a little golf at the Buccaneer on Friday. Later Friday, Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Hunter and Natalie had dinner at Savant restaurant in Christiansted.

Air Force One leaving Henry Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix on Monday.

Natalie Biden rang in the New Year at Shupe’s on the Christiansted Boardwalk with scores of Secret Service agents in tow.

On Sunday, Biden attended Mass at Holy Cross Catholic church in Christiansted.

Bon voyage Mr. President!