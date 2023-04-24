24 Dominicans Stranded At Sea On Small Boat Rescued By Passing Cruise Ship

SANTO DOMINGO — Twenty-four people stranded in the Caribbean Sea on a small boat were safe after the crew of the vessel Carnival Spirit rescued them on Tuesday.

In a release, Carnival said its vessel was sailing towards Aruba, near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, when the ship’s officers spotted the group in distress.

According to the release, after bringing the twenty-four stranded individuals to safety, the Carnival Spirit’s medical personnel checked the group and found they were all in ‘good condition’.

The ship’s officers contacted Coast Guard officials from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to coordinate a transfer.

After a Coast Guard cutter arrived to complete the transfer near La Romana, Dominican Republic, Carnival Spirit resumed its voyage.