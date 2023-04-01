Atlanta Hair Student Arrested At St. Thomas Airport Based On Outstanding Warrant

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a Georgia student was arrested at the St. Thomas airport by federal agents based on a fugitive warrant.

Natoria La’Von Franklin, 25, of Atlanta, was detained Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who determined that she was wanted in Fulton County Georgia on aggravated assault charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Natoria La’Von Franklin, 25, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau were advised to travel to Cyril E. King Airport Thursday in reference to a suspect being detained as a fugitive from justice, according to the VIPD.

CBP officers at the airport explained to police that Franklin was wanted in Atlanta for being a fugitive from justice on aggravated assault charges, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Franklin was arrested, booked, and processed based on the warrant, according to Dratte, adding that no bail was set as per the warrant.

The suspect Franklin says on social media that she is a student at Aveda Hair Institute in Atlanta, Georgia.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5576/5572. They can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.