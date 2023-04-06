Caribbean, Latin American Leaders Meet To Draft Roadmap To Tame Inflation

HAVANA (Reuters) — Leaders of 11 Caribbean and Latin American countries agreed to work to outline measures seeking to tame inflation in the region, including better conditions for trade, according to a statement published by Mexico’s presidential office Wednesday.

Agreements reached include the creation of a working group of government representatives aimed at identifying regional measures to coordinate the trade of commodities, fertilizers and other goods.

The group’s action plan is set to be implemented “within a reasonable time frame,” the statement added.

Heads of state from Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Venezuela, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines participated in a virtual meeting on Wednesday and agreed to schedule an anti-inflation summit for May 6-7 in Mexico.

The new anti-inflation alliance also agreed to invite more countries from the region to take part, the statement said.

— REUTERS

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle

