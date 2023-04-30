CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Brother Accused of Damaging Sibling’s Vehicle, VIPD Says

FREDERIKSTED — Police say a surveillance camera captured the moment when a man damaged his brother’s vehicle on St. Croix.

Sham Malaykhan, 36, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Saturday and charged with destruction of property-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace by fighting, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Sham Malaykhan, 36, of St. Croix.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a domestic disturbance in progress in the Castle Burke residential area on Saturday, according to the VIPD.

Upon the arrival of the officers, they made contact with the victim who said his brother, Sham Malaykhan attempted to assault him and damaged his vehicle, police said.

“The incident was caught on surveillance, which clearly showed Mr. Sham Malaykhan damaging the victim’s vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Officers met with suspect Malaykhan, who was advised of his Miranda Rights, according to Chichester. He denied attempting to assault the victim or damaging the victim’s vehicle, she said.

Because a crime of domestic violence is alleged, no bail could be set for Malaykhan until he goes before a judge.

He was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at Golden Grove where he awaits an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.