Third Man Arrested In Tag Team Rapes of 13-Year-Old Girl

CHRISTIANSTED — A third suspect has been charged with repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl on St. Croix, authorities said.

Sincere Williams, 18, of Upper Love, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree aggravated rape, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Sincere Williams,18, of Upper Love on St. Croix.

Ajani Nicholas, 18, and Kevin Nicholas, 20, were charged Friday with aggravated second-degree rape in connection with the rape of a minor that occurred in Christiansted town in December.

Bail for Williams was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, he was scheduled to appear with fellow defendants the Nicholas brothers for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.

According to police, on December 3, 2022, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of the rape of a 13-year-old girl by three adult men.

Investigators determined that the men, “made contact with the child on social media and made arrangements to meet the child at which time they had sexual relations with her on different dates, times and locations,” police said.