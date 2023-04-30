Police Probe Stabbing At Carnival Village

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the Carnival Village on Saturday night, authorities said.

The non-fatal stabbing is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau on St. Thomas as a third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The incident took place after10:00 p.m. on Saturday inside the Carnival Village, according to the VIPD.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified that a male was assaulted at the Carnival Village (Fort Christian Parking Lot), near the Virgin Islands Legislature bus stop, police said.

The male was subsequently transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) for evaluation and treatment, according to police.

“Investigators met with the male victim at the SRMC, who said that he was inside of the

Carnival Village, when he was approached and assaulted by a male who he knows,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said, “The male victim said after he was stabbed, he walked outside near the bus stop, where he notified a police officer of the incident”

The victim sustained three puncture wounds from the assault; one to the left chest area and two to the stomach, according to Chichester.

Anyone with information pertinent to this incident is encouraged to contact 911 or Detective

Y. LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5577. You may also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS, where you may submit an anonymous tip.