Kishsion Thomas Wanted For Sex Crime

CHRISTIANSTED Police need your help today to find a St. Croix man wanted for a sex crime.

Kishsion Thomas, 35, of Estate Ruby, is wanted in connection to a case of unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Thomas is a black male brown eyes, black hair and a large build. He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

Kishsion Thomas is known to frequent the Diamond Ruby area of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Kishsion Thomas, or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or 340-778-2211.

You can also contact with Detective Lester Mitchell of the Domestic Violence, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6076. If you know the whereabouts you can contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.