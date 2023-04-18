Department of Health Offers Conflict Resolution Resources To Youths In Crisis

CHRISTIANSTED — This weekend a young man was tragically lost to gun violence — and young woman to suicide — in unrelated incidents. The Department of Health said it extends sincere condolences to the families who are dealing with this incredible loss, and we want each of you, and the community, to know that the Department of Health’s counseling services are available to anyone who needs someone to talk to, to listen or simply be on the line with them in this moment of distress. The VIDOH said it is here to help.

You can call their offices at: 340-774-7700 on St. Thomas, 340-712-0096 on St. Croix, and 340-776-6400 on St. John. They will be there from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All calls are confidential.

Additionally, if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, three simple digits – 9-8-8 – connect you to compassionate, confidential support for free. 9-8-8 is the national suicide and crisis lifeline and it is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When you call, text, or chat at 988lifeline.org, you will be quickly connected to a crisis counselor who will also listen to your concerns and provide support.

There is hope. The Lifeline works. You are not alone in crisis. Call, text, or chat 9-8-8.