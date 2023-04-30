Details Emerge In Fatal Shooting of Man During Carnival

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are sifting through the clues to determine a motive for the shooting death of a man during Carnival celebrations on Saturday night.

Alrick M. Thomas, 54, was positively identified by next of kin as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

While the 2023 Carnival festivities were underway Saturday night, citizens contacted 911 to report multiple shots fired in the area of Norre Gade, St. Thomas, near the Frederick Lutheran Church, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Alrick M. Thomas, 54, of St. Thomas

Officers arrived on Norre Gade and discovered a black male, later identified as Thomas, who

“appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound and was unresponsive,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Emergency Medical Technicians also arrived at the scene and checked Thomas for vital

signs.

“At approximately 8:52 p.m. EMTs concluded that the male did not have any signs of life,” according to Chichester

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in on social for the late Mr. Thomas and the life he lived

“I’ve been hearing only great things about this gentleman,” Debra Carter said on Facebook. “Prayers go out to his family.”

Anyone having any information about this incident please contact the Virgin Islands Police

Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at

340-642-8449. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.