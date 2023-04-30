Homicide During Carnival Rocks St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A fatal shooting during Carnival in St. Thomas has shocked the community this morning.

Alrick M. Thomas, 54, was positively identified by next of kin as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

REST IN PEACE: Alrick M. Thomas, 54, on St. Thomas.

There are confirmed reports that a suspect has been detained by the police, but had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte told the Virgin Islands Free Press this morning that investigators are currently gathering information about the suspect that will be released to the public when it becomes available.

This is a developing story which will be updated.

Meanwhile, people in St. Thomas expressed shock and horror at the news on social media.

“Everyplace… is the Wild West,” Joyce P. Henry said.

#PrayForStThomas #JusticeForAlrick #CarnivalTurnsDeadly