Cops Make Swift Arrest In Case of Man Charged With Murder At Carnival

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police have a suspect in custody charged in the shooting death of a 54-year-old man in St. Thomas on Saturday night.

Dion Johnson, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Johnson is accused in the shooting death of Alrick M. Thomas shortly before 8:37 p.m. Saturday, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Dion Johnson, 21, of St. Thomas.

Bail for Johnson was set at $1,000,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

While the 2023 Carnival Festivities were in full swing, concerned citizens contacted 911 at 8:37p.m., to report multiple shots fired in the area of Norre Gade, St. Thomas, near the Frederick Lutheran Church, police said.

Responding officers traveled to the area of Norre Gade, and upon their arrival, contact was made with a black male who appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound and was unresponsive, according to police.

Emergency Medical Technicians also arrived at the scene and checked the male for vital signs with negative results, police said. The victim was identified by next of kin as Alrick Thomas who succumbed to his injuries sustained by the gunshot wound.

Murder victim Alrick M. Thomas, 54, of St. Thomas.

VIPD officers in the vicinity responded immediately and made a swift apprehension of the suspect, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Anyone having any information about this contact the Virgin Islands at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477