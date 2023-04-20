Extent of St. Croix Drought Exposed At USDA-NRCS Workshops

KINGSHILL — The Natural Resources Conservation Service field office on St. Croix participated in a seven-day workshop on fencing and pasture sponsored by the USDA recently.

The St. Croix field office team of Rudy O_Reilly, Faye Williams, and Paola Rodriguez participated in multiple workshops to enhance skills and competence from April 10 to April 16.

The activities were planned to support inventory, evaluation, design, and implementation of conservation practices in the U.S Virgin Islands. Agroforestry and Pasture Specialist Francisco Rivera provided on-the-job training while visiting livestock and fruit producers.

This group of educational activities will provide NRCS planners with the knowledge and job approval authority required to certify multiple ecological conservation practices (Fence, Pasture and Hay Planting, herbaceous weed control, Brush management, tree, and shrub pruning).

