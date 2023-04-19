Help Police Find Las Vegas Man Wanted On Domestic Violence Charge In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a Nevada man wanted in a domestic violence incident.

Caelin William Henry, 24, of Las Vegas, is wanted for third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Henry is a white male who stands 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs between 180 to 200 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook and Yacht Haven Grand.

Henry was born on April 20, 1998, so his birthday is tomorrow. He lives in Estate Ross on St. Thomas.

If you see Caelin William Henry, please immediately notify 911 or the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 Ext 5534.