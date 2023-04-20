Stepson Gets Birthday In Jail After Knocking Out Dad In Beach Bar Brawl Over Mom

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man wanted for assaulting his father at an east end St. Thomas bar was arrested near a housing project on Wednesday, authorities said.

Caelin William Henry, 25, of Estate Ross, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault-domestic violence, mayhem, false imprisonment-domestic violence, third-degree assault-domestic violence, aggravated assault and battery-domestic violence, third-degree robbery-domestic violence, grand larceny-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Caelin William Henry, 25, of Estate Ross in St. Thomas

“The victim stated that while at Sapphire Beach Bar he tried to diffuse an argument between his stepson and his wife,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim stated that Mr. Henry knocked him to the ground and began punching him numerous times in the face and about his body, resulting in multiple injuries.”

Henry was discovered by police near the Oswald Harris Court housing project on Wednesday and taken into official custody without incident, police said.

The suspect was then transported to Richard Callwood Command where he was read his Miranda Rights and then placed under arrest with no bail offered as per the territory’s domestic violence

laws, according to Dratte.

Henry was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections where he awaits his

advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

Today is Henry’s 25th birthday.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau/CIB.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-

2211, ext. 5534 or the Chief’s Office.