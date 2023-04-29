Five ‘Shirtless’ Suspects Arrested With Guns On Tiffany Lane Friday Night, VIPD Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police fanned out on Tiffany Lane in St. Thomas after a report of five people with guns and no shirts came in on Friday night.

Officers from the Mariel C. Newton Command, Criminal Investigation Bureau, and Forensics were dispatched to that side road of Limetree Beach Road and began to search that area for suspect, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Giovanna Roumou, 18, of St. Thomas.

Police discovered five individuals in a Jeep Wrangler on Tiffany Lane and directed them to exit the vehicle as they were “briefly detained,” according to the VIPD.

“Officers observed in plain view inside of the vehicle several firearms,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mugshot of Jelanie Hodge, 30, of St. Thomas.

After the discovery of the firearms, all the people in the SUV were taken into custody without incident, according to Chichester.

“None of the suspects possess a license to carry a firearm in the USVI,” she said.

Arrested at 8:34 p.m. were: Raheem Murray, age 28; Isaiah Murray, age 35; Jelani Hodge, age

30; Taheem Jarvis, age 21; Giovanna Roumou, age 18, police said.

VIPD mugshot of Raheem Murray, 28, of St. Thomas.

They all face charges: four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm (constructive possession), seven counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, and one count of possession of “ghost gun” with no serial number.

Bail for each suspect was set at $200,000.00. Unable to post bail, they were remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

“Here is another example of Law Enforcement and community collaboration,” Steven Payne, Police Chief of St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island, said. “This multiple arrest could not have been done without the community’s input. The VIPD thanks the community and officers in the apprehension of these five individuals. Only God knows what the possible outcome may have taken place. We assured our residents we will utilize all necessary resources to ensure the safety of all for the 71st Carnival Celebration. Thank you.”

VIPD mugshot of Isaiah Murray, 35; of St. Thomas.

This case is currently under active investigation. Anyone with information about this

incident is urged to contact the Mariel C. Newton Command at 340-775-3445, or the

Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572.

You can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.