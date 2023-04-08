Florida Fugitive Found Hiding Out On Hospital Street By Alert VIPD Officers

FREDERIKSTED — Authorities in Florida are grateful to the VIPD today for finding a fugitive from justice who was hiding out in St. Croix.

Shakir Jaahsine Noel, 29, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. Friday and charged with being a fugitive from justice, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The arrest warrant for Noel stems from him escaping from the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

VIPD mugshot of Shakir Jaahsine Noel, 29, of Golden Grove, St. Croix.

“Mr. Noel evaded the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and made his way to St. Croix,” Dratte added.

The Criminal Investigation learned that Noel may be somewhere on St. Croix and detectives were able to find him at a Hospital Street, Frederiksted residence, police said. The suspect was then placed under arrest and charged as a fugitive from justice.

The suspect was transported to the Police Administrative Building in Mars Hill, Frederiksted where he was booked. No bail was set on this matter until he goes before a judge.

Noel was then taken to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing set for Monday, April 10.