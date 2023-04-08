Cops Pick Up Third Suspect Wanted In Illicit Porno Ring @ Cowpet Bay West, St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A third man man wanted for possessing videos depicting illicit sexual content on the East End of St. Thomas has been arrested, authorities said.

Arlington Graham, 61, of St. John’s, Antigua, was arrested Friday and charged with possessing a visual medium depicting prohibited sexually explicit conduct, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Arlington Graham, 61, of St. John’s, Antigua

The case began on December 19, when detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau “were dispatched to Cowpet Bay West to investigate an incident where three individuals had in their possession video images/videos depicting illicit sexual content,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau obtained arrest warrants for the three suspects on March 22. Two of those men, Jermain Turnbull and Zeff Blyden, each surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

Graham accompanied by legal counsel, surrendered himself to officers at the Richard Callwood Command about 5:52 p.m. Friday, according to Dratte.

Zeff Blyden (left) and Jermain Turnbull (right) remain in official custody today.

Graham was arrested, booked, and processed, police said. His bail was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Turnbull, 48, and Blyden, 51, were also each arrested and charged with “prohibition of visual medium depicting sexually explicit conduct. Their bail was set at $20,000 each also.

All three suspects remain at the St. Thomas jail pending further court action.

Police did not provide any additional details about the case, and the arrest warrant affidavits have not yet been filed in Superior Court.

The affidavit is typically made public after a defendant’s advice-of-rights hearing, unless a judge orders that the document remain sealed.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340)774-2211 ext. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1(800)222-TIPS, the Chief’s Office at (340)715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at (340)715-5506.