Help Police Find Dansiel Diaz Bautista Wanted On Domestic Violence Charge In St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help tonight to find a St. Croix suspect wanted for domestic violence and other related charges.

Dansiel Diaz Bautista, 23, is wanted for second-degree assault-domestic violence, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery false imprisonment and other related domestic violence

charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Diaz Bautista has an identical twin, but he standss 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

“A complaint was made by an intimate female friend after he held her against her will and

physically assaulted her during the early morning on Thursday, April 20, 2023,” according to the VIPD.