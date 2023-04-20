Second Victim Dies From Climaxx Nightclub Shooting

CHRISTIANSTED — A second victim — on life support at the St. Croix hospital — has died from his injuries after being shot at Climaxx Sports Bar and Nightclub in Peter’s Rest early Sunday morning.

Ja’yomi Roberts. 19, was taken off of life support at the hospital today and died, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Six people were injured in the shooting occurred at 4:49 a.m., when the ShotSpotter system recorded 77 rounds fired in the area of Peter’s Rest and alerted 911, according to the VIPD.

The shooting occurred outside of the Climaxx Night Club, which was closing at the time, and 19-year-old, Jahmari Joshawn Santiago died immediately at the scene.

Police said patrons were exiting the building when gunshots rang out, and investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

“This is unacceptable, we live in an intimate community, and when this type of violence

happens, it hits home for all of us,” St. Croix Police Chief Sean Santos said. “Anyone should be able to go anywhere in this territory and enjoy themselves without being a victim of a crime. We were doing so well as a people, keeping a lid on violence. We will continue to work, engage and continue our partnership with this community bringing all criminal offenders to justice. Our hearts go out to the victims’ family and friends.”

While Santiago died at the scene, the other victims, including Roberts, were transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital in private vehicles, police said.

Sunday’s shooting marks the 13th and 14th homicides in the territory so far this year — 12 of which were shootings — including seven on St. Thomas and seven on St. Croix.

The case is under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, and anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bureau’s tip line at 340-778-4850, 911, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.