Man Charged With Importing Gun Without A License, VIPD Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was charged today with importing a gun without a license with the help of an unnamed accomplice, authorities said.
Jakel J. Bell, 29, was arrested today and charged with importation of a firearm
without a license, aiding and abetting and conspiracy to import firearms without a
license, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.
“As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, it was revealed that Jakel J. Bell engaged in the illegal importation of a firearm without a license and aided and abetted the importation of the firearms,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Mr. Bell also conspired to import the firearms(s) without a license with the assistance from another.”
An arrest warrant was issued by the Magistrate Court, St. Thomas/St. John District and 29-year-old, Bell was taken into official custody without incident today, according to Dratte.
Bail for Bell was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.
This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at
340-774-2211, ext. 5576/5572. You can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at
1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.