Man Charged With Importing Gun Without A License, VIPD Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was charged today with importing a gun without a license with the help of an unnamed accomplice, authorities said.

Jakel J. Bell, 29, was arrested today and charged with importation of a firearm

without a license, aiding and abetting and conspiracy to import firearms without a

license, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Jakel J. Bell, 29, of St. Thomas

“As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, it was revealed that Jakel J. Bell engaged in the illegal importation of a firearm without a license and aided and abetted the importation of the firearms,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Mr. Bell also conspired to import the firearms(s) without a license with the assistance from another.”

An arrest warrant was issued by the Magistrate Court, St. Thomas/St. John District and 29-year-old, Bell was taken into official custody without incident today, according to Dratte.

Bail for Bell was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at

340-774-2211, ext. 5576/5572. You can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.