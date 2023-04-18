Snorkeling Accident Victim Identified By Family As Apple Manager

CRUZ BAY — A Pennsylvania man who died while snorkeling near Cinnamon Bay in St. John last week was employed as a tech manager.

Christopher A. Yuhos of Pittsburgh, was a manager with Apple, Inc. for the last 12 years, according to his obituary in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Yuhos, 40, was on vacation with his wife and son when he died on St. John. He was born in Flint, Michigan.

REST IN PEACE: Christopher A. Yuhos, 40, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

“Chris was currently employed by Apple, Inc., where had served as a manager for the past 12 years.” his obituary notice shows. “He was also previously employed by Abercrombie, where he held several management positions in Michigan Minnesota, and New York. Chris enjoyed sports and was a member of the Montrose State Championship football team in 1998. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing video games and spending time with his beloved son, Avery.

The Virgin Islands Police Department incorrectly identified the drowning victim as “Christopher Yohus.”