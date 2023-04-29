Two Brothers Arrested For Repeated Tag Team Rapes of 13-Year-Old Girl

CJRISTIANSTED — Two of the three men being sought for the repeated statutory rapes of a 13-year-old girl were arrested by police on Friday.

Ajani Nicholas, 18, and Kevin Nicholas, 20, were arrested at 9:15 a.m. Friday and charged with second-degree aggravated rape, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Ajani Nicholas, 18, on St. Croix.

On December 3, 2022, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a rape that occurred in the Christiansted area where multiple adult males had sexual relations with a 13-year-old female, according to the VIPD.

“The adult males made contact with the child on social media and made arrangements to meet the child at which time they had sexual relations with her on different dates, time and locations,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate this matter and learned that three adult males shared the child sexually.”

VIPD mugshot of Kevin Nicholas, 20, of St. Croix.

A warrant was sought and obtained for all three men, one of whom was not named by police today.

Bail for each Nicholas brother was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, they were each remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grrove.

The two suspects are scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.