‘Male’ Shot During Robbery Near Post Office In St. John On Holy Thursday

CRUZ BAY — Police are investigating after a “male” was shot during a robbery near the post office in St. John on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers from the Leander Jurgen Command were dispatched at 11:00 p.m. to Cruz Bay in the area of the Post Office in reference to a male who was shot, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When police arrived on the scene they met with a male who said that he and his co-workers were walking towards the Cruz Bay Dock near the Post Office in Cruz Bay when an unknown male approached him armed with a firearm demanding his belongings, according to the VIPD.

“The male stated that he got into a physical altercation with the unknown male which resulted in him being shot,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The male stated that the unknown male took his belongings and fled the area in an unknown direction.”

No further information was available about this shooting incident in St. John.

This case is currently underactive investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective Jermaine Carty or Detective Shikima Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880, ext. 5207, 340-774-2211, ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.